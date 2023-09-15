Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,451 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 448,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after acquiring an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $26,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $129.82 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $142.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.05. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

