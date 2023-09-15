Putnam Investments LLC Buys 7,643 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

