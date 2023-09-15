Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. National Pension Service boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $221.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

