Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,101 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,859,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,998,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $63.79 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

