Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at $281,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at $281,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.34. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.