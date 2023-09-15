Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,803 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ICF International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICFI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

ICF International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.57.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,690. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.