Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 66,561 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $31,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 157,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

