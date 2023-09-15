Putnam Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 272.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $119,593.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,797.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,393 shares of company stock worth $1,750,385 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

