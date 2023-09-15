Putnam Investments LLC Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,805 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

