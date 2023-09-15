Putnam Investments LLC Has $17.82 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.1 %

MS stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

