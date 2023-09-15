Putnam Investments LLC Has $18.75 Million Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 91,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bancorp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Bancorp by 24.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 387,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.48. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $116.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,749.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,749.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

