Putnam Investments LLC Has $25.55 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,830 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AT&T by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117,746 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.