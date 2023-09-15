Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,408 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $188.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,594 shares of company stock worth $7,857,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

