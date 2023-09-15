Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Macquarie cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of PLNT opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

