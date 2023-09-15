Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 4,784 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 286.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $314,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $162.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

