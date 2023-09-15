Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 918,072 Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 918,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,941,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $604,000.

Get Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PPEM opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.