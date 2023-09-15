Putnam Investments LLC Raises Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,703 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $19,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

