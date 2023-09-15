Putnam Investments LLC Sells 10,413 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $178.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 107.63 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $196.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.24 and a 200-day moving average of $165.60.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

