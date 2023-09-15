Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 53.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.30 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

