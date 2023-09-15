Putnam Investments LLC Sells 17,420 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,551,000 after purchasing an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

