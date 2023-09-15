Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Nova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nova by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nova by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of Nova stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.23. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $131.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 24.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

