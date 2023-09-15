Putnam Investments LLC Sells 49,479 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,479 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at about $73,863,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 6,482.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,681 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at about $17,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Everi by 142.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Everi by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everi Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE EVRI opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.65 million. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

