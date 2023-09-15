Putnam Investments LLC Sells 7,271 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $180.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.