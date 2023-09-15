Putnam Investments LLC Sells 77,246 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,246 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,753,000 after buying an additional 774,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,319,000 after buying an additional 844,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,975,000 after buying an additional 257,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,994,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

