Putnam Investments LLC Sells 86,785 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 709,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,785 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $3,061,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,904,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 218,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,756 shares of company stock worth $2,935,605. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

