Putnam Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after acquiring an additional 280,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,073,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,034,000 after acquiring an additional 649,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.2 %

TEAM stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $259.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 200,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,547,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,474,286.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,958 shares of company stock valued at $62,167,964 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

