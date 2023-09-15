Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,979 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 353,959 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

