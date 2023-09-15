PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

PVH stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

