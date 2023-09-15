Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Issued By Zacks Research

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.72 million.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of GOL opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $703.16 million, a P/E ratio of -46.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 111,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 303,682 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.