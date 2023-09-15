Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Issued By Zacks Research

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.72 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOL. Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Shares of GOL opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $703.16 million, a P/E ratio of -46.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 111,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 303,682 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

