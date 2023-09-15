Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bowlero Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Bowlero in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOWL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Bowlero Trading Up 0.7 %

BOWL opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.