Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American International Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

American International Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AIG opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,989,500 shares of company stock worth $180,709,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

