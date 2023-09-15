Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report released on Monday, September 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$11.55 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

