Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report released on Monday, September 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.10 million.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$11.55 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- Stock Average Calculator
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.