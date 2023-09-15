Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Patterson Companies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.