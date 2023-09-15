Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $167.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $180.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

