Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited Raised by Raymond James (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$974.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.29. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$10.03 and a 12-month high of C$14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$125.82 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

