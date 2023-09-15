Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Increased by Analyst

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nokia Oyj in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOK. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.