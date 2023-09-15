Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Lifted by Zacks Research

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Sunoco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

