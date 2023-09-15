Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $114.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,882,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 564.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,003 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

