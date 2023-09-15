Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 63,910 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.