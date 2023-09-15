Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) is one of 158 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Radius Global Infrastructure to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Global Infrastructure -106.58% -24.83% -6.76% Radius Global Infrastructure Competitors -11.20% -12.28% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Global Infrastructure 1 3 2 0 2.17 Radius Global Infrastructure Competitors 955 2951 5201 177 2.50

Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 63.45%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radius Global Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Radius Global Infrastructure has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radius Global Infrastructure’s peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Global Infrastructure $155.98 million -$60.69 million -8.37 Radius Global Infrastructure Competitors $765.22 billion $797.97 million -148.95

Radius Global Infrastructure’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure. Radius Global Infrastructure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure peers beat Radius Global Infrastructure on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally. The company purchases the right to receive future rental payments generated from an existing ground, rooftop, and other communications infrastructure lease; and acquires the rental streams by way of a purchase of a real property interest in the land underlying the wireless tower, antennae, and other essential communications infrastructure, including easements, usufructs, leasehold, and sub-leasehold interests or fee simple interests, as well as purchases contractual interests, such as an assignment of rents, in conjunction with the property interest or as a stand-alone right. It also provides other digital infrastructure sites. The company was formerly known as Landscape Acquisition Holdings Limited and changed its name to Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

