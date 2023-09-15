Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.67.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $202.88 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $208.31. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.68.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

