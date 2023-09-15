Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

MAA stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average of $149.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.