Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2,881.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $28.27 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

