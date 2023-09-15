Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 852.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $248.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.