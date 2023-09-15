Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 25.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 4.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.2 %

JBL stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $117.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

