Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 110.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials
Applied Materials Price Performance
NASDAQ AMAT opened at $144.57 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
