Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 393 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 491.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 473 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $80.72 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,469,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

