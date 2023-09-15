Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.