Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 377 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

