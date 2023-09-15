Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,212 shares of company stock worth $25,709,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $187.56 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $198.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.30. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

